Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Business Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 234,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. 1,310,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,349. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

