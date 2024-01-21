Citizens Business Bank Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $337.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $340.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.45.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

