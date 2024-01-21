Citizens Business Bank Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.85. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $244.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

