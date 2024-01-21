Citizens Business Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 998,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,536. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

