Citizens Business Bank Has $3.11 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.57. 517,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

