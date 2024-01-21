Citizens Business Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 49,493,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

