Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

