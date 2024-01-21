Citigroup Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $163.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $136.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
