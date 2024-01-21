Citigroup Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $9.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

