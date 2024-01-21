Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

