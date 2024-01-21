Citigroup Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of SPR opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.78. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

