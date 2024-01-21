Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.