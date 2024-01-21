China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.5 %
CGA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
