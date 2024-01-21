China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.5 %

CGA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.