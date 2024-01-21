Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

