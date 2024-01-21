Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.45 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

