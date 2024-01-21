Chainbing Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $88.95 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.