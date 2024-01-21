Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.