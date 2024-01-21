Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 206,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.