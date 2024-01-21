Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
