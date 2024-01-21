Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.76.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.