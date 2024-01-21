Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

CS stock opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.85. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.6565962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.