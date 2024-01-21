Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition (NASDAQ:CMCA) Trading Up 0.5%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 2,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 865,454 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

