Capital One Financial Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

FTNT stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

