Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 743 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

