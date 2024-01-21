Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.