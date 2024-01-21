Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $611.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

