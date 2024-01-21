Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.21, a P/E/G ratio of 79.70 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.