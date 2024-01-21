Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 992 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

