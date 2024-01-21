Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 766,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.55 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

