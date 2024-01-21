Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

