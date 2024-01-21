Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Enovix has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enovix by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

