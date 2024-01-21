California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 537 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $93,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $234.10.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

