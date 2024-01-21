California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 69,640 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of Hologic worth $96,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hologic by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

