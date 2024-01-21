California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.53% of FactSet Research Systems worth $88,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $463.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.