California Public Employees Retirement System Has $92.94 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ford Motor worth $92,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

