California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.75 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of Molina Healthcare worth $108,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $365.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.84. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.