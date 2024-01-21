California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of PTC worth $95,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $39,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTC opened at $174.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.