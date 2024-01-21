California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $95,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,268.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,334.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,251.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,043.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

