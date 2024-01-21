California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 186,885 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Seagen worth $93,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

