California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 168 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $127,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

