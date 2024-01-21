California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $96,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

