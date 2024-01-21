CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Trading 12.1% Higher

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 37,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

