Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

