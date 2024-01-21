Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

