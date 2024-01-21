Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.85 on Friday. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.