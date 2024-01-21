Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $24.07 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $24.07 or 0.00057792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $421.55 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020198 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
