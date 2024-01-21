Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.39 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.41 or 0.00056099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $409.99 million and $7.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

