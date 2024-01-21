Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.56 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $40,986.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00131461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

