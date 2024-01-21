BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $41,674.42 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $41,674.42 or 0.99995061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $517.55 million and approximately $367,909.90 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011391 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00214858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 41,614.16869622 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $387,273.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

