Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

BIR stock opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.